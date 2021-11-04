Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has opened up on the special relationship between him and Sandra Ababio

He said they never dated but have a deep affection for each other

Lil Win took his time to detail the start of their friendship and how far they have gone with it

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has finally confessed to having a special relationship with actress Sandra Ankobiah.

Theirs is not amorous, but platonic with deep feelings for each other, the actor explained in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Ghgossip_hq.

Lil Win was having an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Angel FM, where he made it clear that he never dated Sandra as widely rumoured.

According to him, Sandra became close to him when he freshly entered the music industry.

Lil Win said he took notice of her talent as no one had done before, and decided to give her acting roles.

He explained that Sandra initially turned down the roles because she felt she would not be paid as some producers work with her without pay.

However, after returning from Canada two years later, she agreed to act with him.

Lil Win says since then, they have been acting together as husband and wife in most of the movies.

He revealed that he pays the hotel bill where they lodge for days while shooting their movies.

Perhaps, looking at how he paid special attention to Sandra, people started the rumours that they were dating.

