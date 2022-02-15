Kafui Danku has got many social media users drooling over her recent photos she posted on Instagram

The mother of two was seen beaming with smiles as she struck different poses to the delight of her teeming fans

Kafui Danku is noted for dazzling social media with their beautiful photos and videos which attract a lot of attention

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian movie director and actress Kafui Danku once again dazzled her teeming fans with some new stunning photos of herself she shared online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku was seen wearing a black jumpsuit as she posed for the camera

The actress was seen standing in front of what looked like a shopping mall as she dazzled in the photos.

Photos of Kafui Danku. Source: Instagram/kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

It appeared she had gone shopping and decided to pose outside the shopping mall area to capture the moment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kafui Danku was seen posing beside a black paper bag believed to contain the things she had gone to buy from the plush mall.

One of the photos saw her posing for a selfie as she captured her pretty face for all to see.

After posting the photos, Kafui Danku captioned them:

"If it’s not black, put it back!" - and added a black love emoji to it.

Fans and celebs react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared online.

Popular Ghanaian actress sellygalley came in with the comment:

"President maame"

chefshismenu26 also wrote:

"So adorable"

faisalbabajallo had this to say:

"Hmmm glowing face"

quajo_yankee took the opportunity to wish Kafui a happy Val's Day:

"@kafuidanku happy Valentine’s Day beautiful"

Video of lady sitting on bucket of hot water after Val's Day erupts laughter online

Meanwhile, a pretty lady has been spotted sitting on a bucket of hot water with vapour emanating from it in what is believed to be the aftermath of her Valentine's Day date.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady was seen seated in what looked like her living room while seated on a black bucket.

It is believed that the black bucket was filled with hot water which had vapour emanating from it.

Source: YEN.com.gh