Sandra Ababio has once again dazzled her fans on social media with a new gorgeous photo

The actress was seen rocking a white bathrobe while seated on what looked like a porch in a plush apartment

Sandra Ababio is noted for thrilling her teeming fans with her beautiful photos and videos on social media

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking very pretty like a queen.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a white bathrobe while posing on the porch of what looked like a plush apartment.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses which had a white frame just like the colour of the bathrobe.

Photos of Sandra Sarfo-Ababio. Source: sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

She was also seen flaunting her bathroom slippers - which did not look like the regular ones on the market.

The actress looked away from the camera without smiling as she got the moment captured for her social media following

After posting the photo on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Hello Instagram"

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the photo

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted.

25thqueen sent Sandra a shoutout:

"Hey Sandy"

nana_gmb_2021 simply wrote:

"Hello"

gladys_korkor also gave Sandra Ababio a new title:

"Queen"

boahemaa_verony also wrote:

"Beautiful"

There were many such comments under the photo Sandra Ababio posted.

Source: YEN.com.gh