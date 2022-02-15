Video of Zionfelix's Ghanaian baby mama playing with their daughter warms hearts

Mina Lawal has been spotted in a new video playing with her baby with blogger Zionfelix

The mother and daughter were seen seated at the back seat of a car as they cruised a round town

Zionfelix and Mina Lawal famed as Minalyn Touch welcomed their first child together some months

Celebrity make-up artist Mina Lawal famed as Minalyn Touch has been spotted in a new video cruising in town with her adorable baby girl, Adepa.

The duo, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen going to town in a car as they decided to bask in a special mother and daughter moment.

Adepa, whose full face was not shown in the video, was trying her hardest to remove her mother's expensive-looking sunglasses.

Minalyn Touch also pulled back on Adepa's several attempts to stop her playful daughter from achieving her purpose.

The duo sent sparks of love into the atmosphere as they bonded albeit in a very playful manner to the admiration of their fans.

The video which was posted on the Instagram handle of Adepa was captioned:

"Baby’s day out.#babypax2021 #adepapaxpam"

Fans react to the video

May fans and followers of Baby Adepa and Minalyn Touch who were touched by the video took to the comment section to drop their comments.

tenadualexandria came in with the comment:

"The queen and the princess"

leticiaaseda noted:

"Wow she is glowing beautiful"

ama_anninwaah_ had this to say:

"There’s no velvet as soft as mother’s love"

emmelda also commented:

"Baby Pam we love ruffffff"

gifty.debrah wrote:

"Our baby is growing soo fast"

