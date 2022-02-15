Kennedy Osei, the first son of Ghanaian billionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, got Ghana, and in fact, the world talking with their royal and expensive wedding in 2020.

Kennedy and Tracy shut down the internet on February 15, 2020, with their wedding themed “Kency2020”, and it is already two years.

From their social media posts and activities, it is clear that the young couple are enjoying their marriage, and the addition of their twin girls obviously makes it lovelier.

A collage from the traditional marriage. Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram

On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, YEN.com.gh brings you 15 photos and videos that make Kency2020 the most expensive wedding in Ghana so far.

1. The stylish yet simple wedding gown:

2. The expensive and pure gold wedding ring:

3. A full view of the wedding gown:

4. Details of the wedding gown:

5. The elegant second dress for the expensive reception:

6. The exotic cars displayed at the wedding. This is Rolls Royce Silver Cloud:

7. Another of the world’s expensive cars, McLaren P1, was also on display:

8. The almighty Ferrari was also spotted at the wedding:

9. An exotic Mercedes was also on display:

10. Maidens presenter dowry items to the woman’s family:

11. The local bar setup at the wedding:

12. Not your regular envelops. The money on the engagement list presented in designer envelops:

13. Only pure gold used for this engagement ring:

14. The look on Kennedy’s face shows the depth of love he has for his dear wife:

15. Tracey returned the same look here in this photo:

Kennedy and Tracy Osei welcome twins

In November 2020, Kency stunned the internet again with the news of their adorable twins girls' birth.

YEN.com.gh sources say Tracy had the babies abroad and the couple cannot get more excited over their double blessing.

She put to bed on Wednesday, November 18, according to our deep-throat source.

The couple shared cute photos of the twin girls on their first birthday, as published by YEN.com.gh earlier.

Marriage has been good to the couple as seen in an earlier video published by YEN.com.gh in which Kennedy and Tracy danced beautifully like there was no tomorrow.

