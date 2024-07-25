Makola traders from the Happy Town Project got many people talking when a video of them slaying in old-school attires surfaced online

In the video, they danced to Nigerian musician Dekumzy's 'Who Get Dat Thing', while showing off their incredible fashion sense

The exciting video of the Makola traders got many people laughing hard as they talked about their attires and how they all looked

Makola traders, who have become an internet sensation after their dance videos went viral, have yet again caught the attention of many with their old-school-themed dance moves and attires.

Viral Makola traders slay in old-school attires and dance to Dekumzy's song. Image Credit: @officialstarter

Makola traders dance in video

In the viral video, the Makola traders are seen slaying in old-school attires, with some of them wearing mini-skirts and crop tops.

They also styled their looks by wearing afro wigs and wigs that were popular in the 90s. One thing that also stood out in their look was the heels and the dark sunglasses they wore.

In the background of the marketplace where they danced was the billboard gifted to them by Grammy-award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, in 2023.

They danced to Nigerian record producer and musician Dekumzy's Who Get Dat Thing, a song featuring Nigerian musicians Stormrex and Slow Dog.

In the caption, the founder of the Happy Town Project, which the traders are a part of, gave the group a new name that matched the theme of their look: Desperate Chicks.

"D E S P E R A T E C H I C K S 💅🏻👯‍♀️😍"

Below is the video of the Makola Traders:

Reactions to the Makola traders video

The video excited many people as they shared their outfits and their dance moves. Others also gave them nicknames such as Y2K Baddies and Ghana Baddies, among other names, in the comment section of the post by Official Starter on Instagram.

The comments are below:

demzy_baye said:

"It’s coming … and I know 😂😂😂"

atsweithesalon said:

"Love it paaa 😂🤍🤍🤍🤍"

opponwaahchristabel said:

"You're giving them flashback of their youths 🥰. after the picture what did they say to you"herh when I was a young lady hwɛ".....😂"

fae_e_ said:

"The real Y2K baddies 😍"

rosemaryamoah1 said:

"Kw33 yoomo b3 GA...😍😍"

no_chioce_ said:

"Pls how do u get to scope all this our mamas from their market spaces 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️u all"

cutest_jeyz said:

"Awwwwwwwww I love it 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

uvbi4christ said:

"Awww I love this❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Photos of the Makola traders.

Mama Toli Toli recites Ghana's National anthem wrongly

YEN.com.gh reported that Mama Toli Toli and other Makola traders of the Happy Town Project, spearheaded by dancer Official Starter, went viral yet again.

This time, Mama Toli Toli recited her version of the Ghanaian National Anthem with the support of the other traders. The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

