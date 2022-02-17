Video of Shatta Wale Kissing his Male Bodyguard Causes stir on Social Media

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has got tongues wagging on the internet after passionately kissing his Body Guard on the lips

The video going viral shows the artiste gifting his security guard, Shatta Kumoji, one of his diamond neck chains after which he kissed him to express his gratitude

Shatta Wale's move has generated lots of reactions and conversations amongst social media users and fans

Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta wale, is in the headlines again for strangely expressing his gratitude to his bodyguard for his selfless service by affectionately kissing him on his lips .

His bodyguard, popularly known as Shatta Kumoji, is said to be one of his loyal and selfless security personnel who has been with Shatta Wale over the years.

In the video making waves online, the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker’s was seen gifting Shatta Kumoji, his security guard one of his diamond neck chains which he followed with a kiss on the lip.

The controversial artiste has been trending since the beginning of the year for one reason or the other. If it is not about his newly found love, then he is speaking ill of another as seen in the case of actress Jackie Appiah.

The artiste born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr has sparked many controversies online amongst social media users and fans with the viral video.

Social Media Reactions

@she_loves_yuledochie

"Infact this kiss IGP must see it ooo which kind kiss be that na"

@__abyna___

"He will take it back after a lil fight"

@emdi_kay

"Why shata be gay anaaa"

@gorgeous_keo

"Disgusting"

@adjoa_baiden_3

"Is the lady’s reaction for somebody here?"

@3dwoadaba_kojo

"So Beautiful to watch.. still on repeat "

