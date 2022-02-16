One of Ghana's most loveable radio personality, Abeiku Santana, turned plus one today and the internet is flooded with his photos

The outspoken media personality turned 45 years today, February 26th, 2022, and fans keep throwing in wishful thoughts to the host

Some notable celebrities and personalities have surprised the radio host live on air as seen in videos making waves online

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santana, celebrates his birthday today, February 16th, 2022 and the internet is filled with tons of wishful thoughts from fans and netizens across the nation.

The outspoken personality commemorated his birthday with some dapper photos of himself in a classy blazer which was seen reposted by many industry players as they joined in to celebrate a life well lived.

Not only did the masses show him love on social media but also had some industry colleagues and celebrities pull up a birthday surprise on him during his live session on air at Okay FM.

In a couple of videos trending on social media sighted by YEN.com.gh, some notable personalities and celebs stormed the studio of Okay FM sing praises to the Lord for the life of the radio personality.

Notable amongst them were Celestine Donkor, Francis Amu, Nii Okai, Joe Mettle and Ceccy Twum, Kennedy Osei, KiDi, Fada Dickson, Lil Win, Cecilia Marfor and many others.

The media personality, swept off by the surprise got emotial as he kept thanking God for his life and Sharing his life Journey On Okay Fm As Friends & Family Gather in the studio to celebrate with him.

Social media Reactions

@esimills75g.com4

"Where is abena kokor"

@juliet_atrikesele_122

"Happy birthday"

@far.moro.5

"Blessed day family God is good all the time may God bless you my brother for supporting GH

