Popular Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has the growth of Ghana at heart and it is evident in all his actions

The hilarious personality has called out Hollywood movie impresario, Tyler Perry, on a partnership to help build a film studio in Ghana

Michael Blankson did this publicly on his social media page which has generated a lot of conversations on the internet

Internationally renowned comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, who is of Ghanaian descent has called for partnership in the Ghanaian movie industry between himself and Hollywood movie producer, Tyler Perry.

The lovable personality did this on his Twitter page where he publicly called out the movie producer Tyler Perry proposing they both come together to build a film studio in Ghana.

This move followed an interview Michael Blackson had with JoyNews’ Doreen Avio where he expressed his desire to help the Ghanaian movie a phase lift through good movie productions.

Micheal Blackson , Tyler Perry .source:instagram/@tylerperry

Source: Instagram

He told Doreen that he is currently working on shooting his first Ghanaian movie this summer in order to promote the Ghanaian film industry.

The controversial celebrity asserted that he seeks at attracting investors and bringing more investors into the movie industry in Ghana

In Blackson's recent tweet, he mentioned the A-list Hollywood celebrity, Tyler Perry to collaborate with him in building a film studio in Ghana.

Tyler Perry is heralded as one of the best film makers in the world. He also has the biggest film studio in the world which has 12 soundstages and encompasses more than 220 acres of green space.

"Hey @tylerperry let’s go half on a film studio in Ghana, I’ll get the land and you build the studio."he tweeted.

Social Media reactions

@Orstoyourears

"This will be the best thing to ever happen to Ghana film industry"

@AbigailOwusuw

"Damn, God bless you for your thoughts. Much love"

@mason_abc·12hLovely!

"Hopefully this would be open to all talents!"

