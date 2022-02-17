Ghanaian beauty icons and social media sensations, Salma Mumin, Nikki Samonas, Sandra Ankobiah have melted the hearts of fans with stunning photos

The three-screen goddesses stunned in a very regal outfits in flawless hair and makeup as seen in photos making waves online

The captivating and mesmerizing photos of the trio have generated lots of positive reactions from fans as they compliment them under the photos

Truth be told, Ghanaian female celebrities know how to turn heads with the laudable fashion statement they make any time they turn up at events.

Three of our beautiful screen gems, Sandra Ankobiah, Nikki Samonas, and Salma Mumin are trending online with some breathtaking photos they shared on their social media platforms and fans are wowed.

Sandra, Nikki, and Salma took these stunning photos at an unknown event but have got fans and social media users flooding their comment session with amazing compliments.

Salma Mumin, Sandra Ankobia, Nikki Samonas,. source: instagram/@salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ankobiah

Celebrity lawyer wore a lovely pink jumpsuit and it was entirely ethereal with her voluptuous physique beaming through the outfit. She scored the regal look with blonde-colored pixie cut hair which made her look like a real-life 'Barbie doll'.

Salma Mumin

Actress Salma Mumin also went in for a more chic yet elegant look. She dazzled in a colorful floral corset top with an elaborate black colored sleeves. She scored her look with wavy pink pants not forgetting her voluminous curly hair.

Nikki Samonas

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian-Liberian actress also went in for a two-piece silky pajamas-inspired outfit of nude brown color. She dazzled in her look with her flawless subtle make-up and bone-straight hair.

Social media reactions

@obaahemaaesther

"Awww u are soo gorgeous"

@1dapperjayden_

"Y’all looked very good"

@michaella_ahenfo

"Beautiful women I can’t wait to meet!"

Source: YEN.com.gh