Award-winning Ghanaian actress and social media sensation, Fella Makafui, has got tongues wagging online with a jaw-dropping Valentine's gift she received from her husband, Medikal.

The duo joined the list of many love birds that haunted the lives of both single and broke couples on social media with the plush Valentine's day surprises.

Fella Makafui was surprised with a romantic bouquet of expensive red roses but was struck more with the bundles of cash that was attached to the gift.

Fella Makafui & Medikal.source:instagram/@fellamakfui

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress is seen screaming with joy after receiving the flowers and complimenting its fragrance as she hailed her hubby in the process.

Fella was spotted again opening another polythene bag attached to the gifts which had bundles of money in it and had the actress scream on top of her lungs professing her love for him.

The video is already making waves on social media and has got netizens and fans talking and reacting to it.

Social media reactions

@ohymarh_narnarh

"They won’t show us the way oo and they will comen disturb us here"

@adepayaa7

"The thing is, this gal is very smart see how she opened the open the money ooh...small for us to see"

@eats_n_treat_bakery

"Pressure couple"

@keli_hil

"I thought you've signed out from the job o"

