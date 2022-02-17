The family of Ebony Reigns has commemorated what would have been her 25th birthday with a 'jollof' party

The party saw the late singer's mother, Beatrice Oppong, stealing the show with her impressive dance moves while wearing high heels

Many admirers have praised Ebony's mother for her dance moves and show of strength after seeing the video

Madam Beatrice Oppong, the mother of Ebony Reigns, was the centre of attraction as the family of the late singer celebrated her birthday.

Ebony who passed away on February 8, 2018, was born on February 16, 1997. Since her untimely demise, the singer's family always organise a party on her birthday in remembrance of her life.

This year's edition came off in Accra on Wednesday with many family, friends, and admirers of the singer in attendance.

Ebony's mother's dance to Poison

In one of the many videos from the party which surfaced on social media, Ebony's mother caught attention as she stepped on the floor to show her dance moves.

Dressed in a shiny silver-looking dress, Madam Oppong looked gorgeous and was full of smiles as her daughter's song, Poison, blasted through the speakers.

Though she was high heels, it did not deter her from giving off some silky dance moves to the admiration of the many people present.

Ebony's fans react

Aside from the admiration she got at the party, the video of Ebony's mother has also gained her a lot of admirers on social media. Many people who have seen her have hailed her for being strong in the midst

kwahuniibaellen said:

"Hmmmm Mama is very strong may she always be this strong and I pray for this strength too to watch my beloved late sister's video we did when she was alive. next week 24th will be her 4years of departure from this world and I can't watch her videos oo.may Nana Hemaa and my Sister beautiful souls Rip ."

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

"This woman is just strong . No matter the years I won’t be able to stand this ."

abenasweetheart said:

"Her mum is so gorgeous awww bonny we dearly miss you . Such a great gem ."

fashion_trend_vr said:

"Best way I think anka she will also die n join the girl,the pain of losing a love one it’s only felt by the heart only u knows what u feel,she just dey 4c aunty not easy for her."

Ebony's last moments pop up in video

Meanwhile, a video showing the last moments of Ebony Reigns on earth before her tragic accident has resurfaced online

The video popped up as Ghanaians on social media remembered Ebony on her 4th death anniversary.

Many people who saw the video have been saddened by the untimely passing of the Maame Hw3 singer.

