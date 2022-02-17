Fathers play a crucial role in raising a child and we are pleased for the father who raised some of our celebrities.

Some of our celebrities in Ghana are blessed to have supportive fathers even though they mostly operate behind the scene and would not make the headlines often.

A few of them like Afia Schwar, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Lydia Forson, have often flaunted their fathers on social media.

A collage of Jackie Appiah, Rev Dr. Mathias K Forson, and Kuami Eugene. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @lydiaforson @kuamieugene/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of eight of the celebs, namely, Jackie Appiah, Afia Schwar, Mzbel, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Lydia Forson, Moesha Boduong, and Kuami Eugene:

1. Afia Schwar: Afia Schwar is one person known to have flaunted her father on social media with the least chance she gets. Unfortunately, Mr. Adjei has died and funeral arrangements are still ongoing:

2. Mzbel: Sadly, Mzbel has also lost her father just a week after her former best friend Afia Schwar's father died. Mzbel had never shared a photo of her father until after his demise.

3. Jackie: Jackie looks like her father who has kept a low profile on social media. The actress keeps almost everything of hers so low that not much is known about her private life:

4. Shatta Wale: Shatta Wale's father is the captain of Shatta Movement. This is how he got his name Shatta Capo. Shatta Capo formerly in the news almost all the time. However, recently, not much is heard or seen of him in the media.

5. Lydia Forson: Lydia Forson stunned her fans on social media when she disclosed that her father was a Reverend Father. Not much is heard from him in the news:

6. Moesha Boduong: Moesha used to flaunt her father on social media until recently. She disclosed that the father was a military man:

7. Stonebwoy: Stonebwoy's father has been supportive of his music career. Occasionally, the musician flaunts his father on social media:

8. Kuami Eugene: Kuami Eugene released this photo of his father after one Mr. Kofi Boakye made headlines following claims that he was Kuami Eugene's father:

Source: YEN.com.gh