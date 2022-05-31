Award-winning Actor, John Dumelo is shock ed after losing two close relatives in a small amount of time

ed Sharing the news on his official Twitter page, he disclosed that he has lost his uncle and aunt in less than three weeks

Many fans and sympathisers have poured in their condolences and wished John Dumelo well during these trying times

Award-winning Actor, John Dumelo is in mourning after losing two close relatives in a small amount of time.

Breaking the news on his official Twitter account, he said:

In the last 20 days, I have lost 2 very close relatives.

Uncle (right) and aunt (left) of John Dumelo and Mother of John Dumelo (middle). Photo Source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

He further stated that the first to pass away was his aunt, Aunt Helena Kukwa Addai who is his mother's sister. Sharing the photo frame of his aunt, you could see the striking resemblance between her and John Dumelo's mother.

The other relative to kick the bucket was his uncle, Matthew Addai who is also his mother's brother.

First it was my Aunt, then now my uncle. Both are my mum’s siblings. This really hurts. Rest In Peace Aunt Helena Kukwa Addai and Matthew Addai.

Fans console John Dumelo with comforting words after loosing aunty and uncle in 20 days

@KwameAd23145666:

Take heart and be encouraged. Have my sympathy

@tnaas:

May their souls rest in peace. Condolences to you and your family

@PrinceN60505221:

Sorry, accept my condolences

@Morkporkpor_17:

Accept our sincere condolences, Take heart and May the Lord strengthen you. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

@MrAfric57574000:

Take heart champ, God comfort you

Source: YEN.com.gh