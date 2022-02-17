Eyram has turned hearts on social media with her breathtaking photos on her official Instagram page

In the sumptuous photos, the mother of one was seen flaunting her stunning beauty to the world

Eyram is the fiancé of handsome Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and they have a child together

Eyram, the beautiful fiancé, of Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi has set the internet ablaze with her latest activity.

The beautiful model has decided to give some pressure on Instagram with the kind of photos she has released.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Eyram was spotted wearing red leggings with a white top.

Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's fiancé's poolside photos draw massive reaction (Photo credit: Instagram/Eyram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, the mother of one complimented her looks with a white hat as she posed beautifully beside the pool.

Her caption of the photos read, "Which is your Favorite Slide."

Fans reaction to the photos

Eyram's gorgeous has drawn massive reactions from her loyal followers on Instagram as they heaped praise on her.

quin_success:

"The last slide"

just_boatemaa.aa:

"All babe"

kobbycash:

"Eeii mummy"

salvation_hor:

"First slide"

abbys_trendz:

"Wosssh"

