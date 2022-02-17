Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video flaunting some parts of her now-popular East Legon mansion

The actress also used the opportunity to flaunt the powerful cars she has in her garage

Not long ago, Tracey Boakye celebrated her mystery boyfriend who she named "K" and eulogised him for loving her unconditionally

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a trending video showing off her mansion and powerful cars in her garage.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh Tracey Boakye was seen walking to her makeshift garage which had three powerful cars parked there.

She was seen wearing a skimpy outfit as she cat-walked toward her recently-acquired Lexux 4-wheel drive car.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye complimented her outfit with a huge expensive-looking bag and a pair of high heels.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It appeared the Baby Mama actress was going to town when someone decided to video her 'feeling herself' while living her best life.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"Bra K…. Girlfriend Asantewaa #hisonlychick"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to the video.

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment:

"Is the Sexyness for me My regards to Bro K oooo"

mzzcarl_fashion_world_ wrote:

"Haters are bleeding is the walking for me"

ewuraba_baker had this to say:

"Is the shaky nyash for me give it to them"

tracy_boakye__girl noted:

"Nhyira papa agudie...Atanfo wu omo tete t)......yaa ahoufe"

osealinda1992 also wrote:

"When the back is doing the talking"

Kidi, Cecilia Marfo, Joe Mettle, other stars surprise Abeiku Santana on his birthday

In other news, ace Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey famed as Abeiku Santana turned a year older on, February 16, 2022, and was been celebrated in grand style.

In many videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the award-winning radio personality was honoured by some celebs in the entertainment industry.

The likes of Francis Amo, Joe Mettle, Kidi, Rhyme Sonnie, Tulenkey, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Celestine Donkor, among others took turns to celebrate the radio personality.

Amid merry-making and in an atmosphere of praise, the celebs went to the studios of Okay FM to honour the radio journalist.

Source: YEN.com.gh