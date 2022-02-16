Shatta Wale drops 5 photos to celebrate the birthday of Elfreda; fans react

Shatta Wale has dropped some photos of his newfound lover Elfreda on the occasion of her birthday today

The dancehall star showered his princess with sweet words and went on to promise her the whole world

Shatta Wale and Elfreda announced their relationship after they went on a baecation with Medikal and Fella Makafui

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale has shown his lover boy side with a birthday post about his girlfriend.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale dropped some stunning photos of his girlfriend, Elfreda as today, February 16, 2022, marks her birthday.

The Taking Over hitmaker took over social media with the radiant-looking photos of the queen of his heart.

Photos of Shatta Wale and Elfreda. Source: Instagram/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

One of the photos of Elfreda he posted saw the pretty lady wearing a black dress and sitting on a couch only fit for a queen.

Elfreda was beaming with smiles in the photos as she celebrated turning a year older, wiser and finding love.

After posting the photos, Shatta Wale captioned them:

"Happy b’day Freda. It came so quick. Tonite let’s go to Paris @elfy_officiall"

Fans react to the birthday post

Many fans and ardent followers of Shatta Wale took to the comment section to react to the post he made.

allicebutller wrote:

"I love you"

jahchoose000 had this to say:

"We love u but we want Michy back"

richiesscott commented:

"Happy birthday SM queen"

jeanskidlinkthings also noted:

"Ah our woman fine"

amgpablogh wrote:

"Happy glorious birthday sweetheart"

kingsolokentecloth was already thinking of a wedding:

"Our, queen. Dad, use Kente cloth for the wedding to make it trend for us so that we can get something small from there, let it be a different new design. Luv u to infinity"

Source: YEN.com.gh