Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to a viral video of a young lady, Asangsia Tabitha, reading news like her

Tabitha a.k.a. Yaa Bitha went viral after the video of her news presentation impressed many tweeps

After seeing the video, Nana Aba has offered to make Y Bitha one of her mentees in order get the best out of her talent

GHOne TV and Starr FM General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah has offered to mentor Asangsia Tabitha, a young lady who has been likened to the broadcaster.

Tabitha, who goes by the name @yaabitha on Twitter, recently shared a video of herself online. The video had the young lady practicing news reading.

The quality of her voice, pronunciations, and general presentation impressed a lot of people. For the many who were impressed, they saw traits of Nana Aba in Tabitha.

Watch Yaa Bitha's video as shared on Twitter below:

Nana Aba offers to help Tabitha

After coming across Tabitha's video which has been viewed by over 115,000 people within three days, Nana Aba extended an offer of help to her.

Just like she has done for others in the past, Nana Aba has offered to mentor the talented young lady to mentor her.

"If you ever need a coach/mentor, I’m a phone call away," replied to Tabitha's video.

Nana Aba turns street hawker into a TV presenter

This will not be the first time that Nana Aba is offering such mentorship to her admirers and other random people.

It will be recalled that Nana Aba once trained a street hawker known as 2kay Teldem or Ebetoda to become a TV presenter.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba met Ebetoda and his friend selling on the streets and promised to help him after he revealed his passion for journalism.

Six weeks after their encounter, Nana Aba got the young man through training and secured a gig for him as a presenter on Agoo TV.

A video of Ebetoda's transformation earned Nana Aba massive praise on social media just like her offer to Yaa Bitha is being hailed.

