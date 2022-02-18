Ghanaian celebrities are enjoying the fame they have got by dropping photos of themselves on their social media pages.

These celebrities have also decided to put their kids in the spotlight and some have created pages for their kids.

The kids have been wowing social media users with their stunning looks and they have been drawing massive reactions.

Baby Maxin, 4 other celebrity kids that are trending on Instagram (Photo credit: Instagram/Baby Lorde)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled the names of 5 Ghanaian celebrity kids who have been releasing adorable photos.

1. Baby Maxin:

Baby Maxin is the only child of actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and she has become the toast of followers.

The daughter of the actress since she was born in February 2019 has always been dominating the headlines with her photos.

2. Baby Lorde:

She is the first daughter of Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, and she is one of the few celebrity kids that have had their had Instagram page verified.

Baby Lorde's dad is from Canada and she looks beautiful. Her photos have gotten good reviews on social media.

3. Nana Akua Nhyira:

The daughter of Tracey Boakye has been dazzling social media with her fashion-look photos.

Nana Akua is always captured living a big girl lifestyle. She is just 2 years old, her mother has got a fat account and she is really enjoying it.

4. Simona:

Rapper Strongman's daughter, Simona, is not stopping wowing her followers on Instagram. Simona has got a killer swag and she has really been serving her fans.

Many have predicted Simona to become the next star in the future.

5. John Jnr:

The son of actor, John Dumelo, looks exactly like his father. John Jnr. always on point with his posing on social media.

The little John can easily step into his father's shoes when he grows up.

Source: YEN.com.gh