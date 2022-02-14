Ghanaian female celebrities didn't come to play on Valentine's Day as they have taken the internet by storm.

The world is currently celebrating Valentine's Day which falls on Monday, February 14, 2022.

However, as expected Ghanaian beautiful stars have decided to celebrate the day by dropping gorgeous photos on their Instagram page.

Tracey Boakye, Fella Makafui and 9 other celebs stun fans with awesome Valentine's Day photos

Well, YEN.com.gh, has picked 12 of the best photos of the said celebrities that are trending on social media.

1. Tracey Boakye:

Tracey decided to celebrate the day with her two adorable children. The actress and her kids twinned together in a red outfit.

The East Legon landlady took the photo from one of her mansions in the country.

2. Fella Makafui:

Fella has never disappointed her fans on a big day as she turned heads on Valentine's Day. The mother of one is not playing at all by showing her stunning beauty.

The actress has released a photo in a beautiful red outfit looking so flashy.

3. Nadia Buari:

The beautiful actress was not left out of the celebration. She has celebrated the day by releasing a video of herself.

Nadia had a beautiful message to her teeming fans on social media and they love her.

4. Hajia4reall:

Hajia4reall is in red and, to be honest, she has won the photoshoot battle. The socialite turned singer has dropped a beautiful bathroom photo wearing lingerie.

Hajia4reall is a queen and she really killed the day.

5. Sister Derby:

Sister Derby took the perfect time to flaunt her new boyfriend, David on Valentine's Day. The singer released a bedroom photo flaunting her man.

They really looked together on the special day.

6. Salma Mumin:

Salma has also blessed Instagram with her stunning photo. The actress posed for the camera looking hot and simple.

The actress who doubles as a businesswoman has got a class when it comes to fashion.

7. Juliet Ibrahim:

Juliet was in a Valentine's Day celebration mood as she celebrated the day at the beach. As usual, Juliet was on cloud nine as he was feeling herself.

Juliet looked so natural as she can't hold back her smiles.

8. Serwaa Amihere:

The TV personality was all smiles as she posed for the camera looking gorgeous. Serwaa is really having a nice time on Valentine's Day.

The award-winning broadcaster was loved by her with the outfit she wore:

9. Fantana:

The musician also stormed Instagram with an eye-popping photo. She was in red lingerie holding flowers.

Fantana is a whole meal and fans can't stop talking about her photo.

10. Anita Akuffo:

The TV3 presenter looked so happy on Valentine's Day as she expressed her love to her loved ones on social media.

Anita, who is photogenic was clad in a lovely red outfit to mark the special day.

11. Berla Mundi:

What wow, Berla has proven her wealth on Valentine's Day. Someone's son must really find the TV3 presenter.

Berla's photo is worth over a million dollars. She looks so unrecognizable all because she is too beautiful.

Tik Tok star Asantewaa cries on Valentine's day as her husband surprises her in video

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has been left in tears following the massive show of love she received from her husband.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa was seen shedding tears of joy following a Valentine's Day surprise from her husband, Jeffery Obiri Boahen.

Asantewaa was seen standing in her home-made studio which had been loaded with many gifts and decorated beautifully.

Source: YEN.com.gh