Strongman's daughter, Simona Strong, has surprised many people on social media with her photo

She was seen in the photo teaching her mother, Nana Ama Strong, how to pose and many people appear shocked

The two-year-old girl has got many people praising her and wondering if she is indeed two years

Simona Strong is known for how well she is able to carry herself as a fashionista kid even though her mom chooses what she wears

Simona Strong, the daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, has been spotted in a photo teaching her mother, Nana Ama Strong, how to pose.

Simona is a wonder kid per her activities on social media and this time, she has left fans wondering if she is indeed two years of age.

The two-year-old girl is known for how well she is able to rock her fashion dresses picked up by her parents but that is not all.

Simona also has great posing skills, and she makes it look like her parents paid for her to be trained to pose in that manner.

Fans react to Simona’s photo teaching her mother how to pose

Social media users who have seen Simona’s photo have been left wondering, with many people calling her old lady.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

yaaouzle: “Am going out,will post a pic with this pose.”

alphredaacquah: “Learn well na Bronya is coming more pics loading.”

deirhuo: “OMG my Princess is no more a baby ooo.”

1sydehowmuch: “Aunty Simon.”

nketia.esther: “Very nice.”

ghfrimpzy: “Waaaaw dear in-law and wife.”

star48781: “Sister Simona.. Aunty payin.”

efyadansowaa: “she is Soo cute.”

mercyjacquelyn: “Am jealous.”

akusika131: “Beautiful.”

denlove_cottage: “You better learn for competition oo.”

leiselpretty: “Beautiful.”

ama_yeboah_sarfo: “Saa akoraa Wei ongg.”

_efua._cutie: “And you weren't able to do it well koraaa@nanaamastrong.”

imaniempire_: “See beauty in one picture.”

niellefashiondiary: “This is so beautiful.”

Simona Strong was in the news recently when she was featured among 2021 most adorable kids.

The kids were Baby Maxin, Shatta Majesty, Simona Strong, Catherine Jidula, Baby Lorde, Sante Apau, Zain Zwamena, John Dumelo Junior, Nana Akua Nhyira, Alfie, Island Frimpong, and Naila4Reall.

Ghana is blessed to have celebrities who are not only thriving in their businesses and craft but who are also good mothers.

Source: YEN.com.gh