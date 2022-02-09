Fafa Kayi: 7 photos of Sefa Kayi's 23-year-old daughter that are trending on IG

Fafa Kayi, the beautiful daughter of popular Peace FM's presenter, Sefa Kayi, is now a big girl.

Fafa is the first child of the broadcaster and actress Irene Opare and she really looked like her parents.

In her own way, she has been wowing her followers on social media with her awesome photos and videos.

Fafa Kayi: 7 photos of Sefa Kayi's 23 years old daughter are trending on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Fafa Kayi)

Source: Instagram

Fafa will be celebrating her 24th birthday on November 6.

The spotlight is on Fafa and YEN.com.gh has got 7 of her best photos on Instagram.

1. Two fingers in the air Fafa Kayi says so in the picture as she poses looking happy and ready for the day:

2. Looking flashy with her flaunting her big girl's attitude as she blesses the camera with her a nice pose:

3. Beautiful braids, lovely wine-coloured dress, a nice small bag, and lovely smile. That is Fafa for you:

4. Fafa going black and she nailed it to the core. She has proven that she is really a celebrity kid:

5. On the street posing and she scored full marks showing off her swag. She really looks beautiful:

6. Beautiful picture, Fafa with her mommy, Irene Opare as they chilled out together:

7. Like father and daughter. It is all love as Fafa and daughter have a lovely photo together:

