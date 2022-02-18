A man said to be a DCE turned the funeral of a compatriot into a campaign platform for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)A man said to be a DCE turned the funeral of a compatriot into a campaign platform for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The man, after doing his campaign, dropped his cloth and jammed to Daddy Lumba's song for the Nana Akuof-Addo and the NPP

A video of the funny moment which has been shared by A Plus has received mixed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There was drama at a funeral as a man turned the ceremony into a campaign platform to promote the 'good' works of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The man, said to be the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area where the funeral was held, took the microphone and started politicking.

In a video shared on the Instagram page of political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, the man is seen clad in mourning cloth.

The DCE was so hyper after hearing Lumba's song for Akufo-Addo Photo source: @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

Praises Akufo-Addo

After the microphone, the man goes ahead to extend greetings from President Akufo-Addo to the people. He then mentions some of the achievements of Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He claimed it was in Akufo-Addo's time that the place had seen asphalted roads while also listing Free SHS, trainee allowances, among others.

The man added that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on his way to becoming the president adding that former President John Mahama should go away.

Jamming to Lumba's NPP song

Even before he could finish his sentence about Mahama, the DJ dropped Daddy Lumba's 2008 campaign song for Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

The moment he heard the song, the man charged and jumped around like a fetish priest in a trance. He then dropped the microphone, threw away his cloth, and started dancing energetically to the song.

Midway through his dance, he started jumping again and behaved like he was doing legwork while many mourners joined him on the dancefloor with others cheering him on.

DCE's dance stirs reactions

The man's behaviour in the video has stirred a load of hilarious reactions on social media.

@e.ntamoty said:

"Chale be like the guy hit some $millions ooh."

akonobea_gh said:

"So where is the dead body , Eeei asem b3n kraaa nia."

homework_hammens said:

"We have the men nyinaa nu na these men?? Oh wow ."

the_game_maxwell said:

"The ayie turn campaign to party wtf the dead make sad ooo."

andy99yaw said:

"Very soon, NDC guy will also get the opportunity to fool like this. Its gyimii in rotation."

Nana Aba Anamoah offers to help talented lady who reads news like her

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to a viral video of a young lady, Asangsia Tabitha, reading news like her

Tabitha a.k.a. Yaa Bitha went viral after the video of her news presentation impressed many tweeps.

After seeing the video, Nana Aba has offered to make Y Bitha one of her mentees in order get the best out of her talent

Source: YEN.com.gh