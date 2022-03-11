President Akufo-Addo has warmed many hearts on social media with a video of him dancing to a popular highlife song

It appeared the president of Ghana had attended an event and decided to show off his dance moves

Many social media users took to the comment section under the video to share their opinion about it

President of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been spotted in a video showing off his sleek dance moves at an event in town.

The leader of government business, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was dancing with some people at a function.

The leader of the New Patriotic Party was dancing to Amakye Dede's hit song Sokoo Na Mmaa P3 while he showed off his sleek moves.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was also in the cut as she danced a little far off from her husband.

