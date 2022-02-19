TV3 journalist and newscaster Grace Asare is off the singles market now. Grace got married to her fiance on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The beautiful wedding ceremony came off in Accra with many of the TV3 presenter's colleagues in attendance.

Photos and videos from the wedding sighted by YEN.com.gh show a very exciting atmosphere at the venue.

In a set of videos shared on the Instagram page of GHOne TV presenter Adwoa Amofa a.k.a. Adwoa Loud, the newlyweds were spotted kissing passionately and later seen full of smiles. Adwoa Loud congratulated Grace on her wedding.

"Another one Congratulations medofo @gracehamasare," her caption read.

A colleague of Grace Asare at TV3, Komla Adom, shared videos from the wedding on Facebook.

