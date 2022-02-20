Shugatiti has finally opened up on why she no longer goes to church for the past seven years

According to the video vixen, many pastors and workers in the church want to sleep with her

Shugatiti is noted for posting raunchy videos and photos of herself on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti has recounted her experiences as a churchgoer and has given reasons why she no longer attends church.

While speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shugatiti opened up on why she has not been to church in the past seven years "or more".

According to the socialite, there was too much sin going on in the church, unlike other secular places that she knew of.

Photos of Shugatiti. Source: Instagram/@shugatiti

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She added that whenever she goes to church, the pastors, instrumentalists and virtually every man in the church want to sleep with her.

Shugatiti went on to say that there was too much favourtism going on in the church and she disliked that.

She said those who contributed towards church projects were seen as "kings" while those who did not have money to support the church were looked down upon.

If you go there [church], the instrumentalists want to sleep with you, the pastor wants to sleep with you, everybody wants to sleep with you," Shugatiti noted.

Fans react to her comments about the church

Many social media users took to the comment section to air their views about Shugatiti's assertion of the body of Christ.

motivatedandinspired1 agreed with Shugatiti:

"True"

_cold_mamba had this to say:

"Hw3 de3 ckyr3 come and see Great people going to church na you nudist..tsw a chick of it"

w.e.s.t_k.o.b.b.y also wrote:

"She’s at the wrong place at the wrong time"

w.e.s.t_k.o.b.b.y recommended a church to her:

"Let her come to Holy Hill chapel at circle she would change"

iam_mimibel challenged Shugatiti:

"My dear you are not the only lady facing this in the world… yet we go to church this is not an excuse…"

There were many people who shared their own views on the matter with some agreeing with her claims while others rebutted.

I am battling mental issues - Jackline Mensah makes sad revelation about her life

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian Tik Tok sensation, Jackline Mensah, famed as Laasu, has opened up about her private life and some of the issues she is battling all alone.

The Ghanaian skit maker, in a new post she made on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, admitted having some challenges.

According to her, she was battling some mental health issues that were unknown to many people due to how she manages to keep up appearances.

She indicated that she always looked happy in public but when all eyes were off her, she had to deal with a lot that seemed to be weighing her down.

Source: YEN.com.gh