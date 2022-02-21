Becca has stunned her loyal followers with her a new gorgeous photo on her Instagram page

In the photo, the singer was captured showing off her natural looks in an outstanding posing

The photo has caught the attention of her followers as they extended their compliments to her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Acheampong, famed as Becca, has set tongues wagging on social media.

The Driving License hitmaker has shown why she is one of the beautiful songstresses in the country.

The award-winning singer has released a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page.

Becca shows off beauty and fine legs in fresh heartwarming photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Becca)

Source: Instagram

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Becca was captured wearing a straight red shining outfit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the photo, Becca flaunted a beautiful hairstyle, beauty and complimented her looks with a lovely smile.

Becca was also not afraid as she did the needful by displaying her fine legs.

Her caption read, "No matter what we still MOVE!."

Fans reaction to the photo

Becca's photo has garnered massive reactions from her followers on Instagram.

julietgroot_:

"Red is beautiful but you made more beautiful"

director_berko:

"African girl"

eamakye:

"I love you lady Becca"

iam_addovasco:

"Y3nk) eerrr"

Rich actress Tracey Boakye drops gorgeous video; fans can't have enough of her

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a new video showing off her mansion while singing and dancing to a Ghanaian song.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen standing in front of a mirror in her home while videoing herself.

She was seen wearing a colourful outfit as she sang and danced to Akwaboah and Cina Sou's new song titled Obiaa.

Asantewaa goes hard on Ghanaian musicians for not supporting Tik Tok stars

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has bemoaned how some Ghanaian artistes do not show Tik Tokers support.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa indicated that it was quite disheartening that artistes in Ghana were appreciative of their efforts.

According to her, the Tik Tok influencers were doing everything to promote the songs of some Ghanaian artistes yet they did not even notice all these efforts.

Source: YEN.com.gh