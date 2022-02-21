Asantewaa goes hard on Ghanaian musicians for not supporting Tik Tok stars

Asantewaa has taken a swipe at some artistes in Ghana over their unsupportive nature when stuff about them is posted

According to her, she was not expecting any monetary gratification but wanted Tik Tok influencers in the country to be appreciated

She however made a case for Camidoh and said he recently appreciated Tik Tokers in the country, something she was happy about

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has bemoaned how some Ghanaian artistes do not show Tik Tokers support.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Asantewaa indicated that it was quite disheartening that artistes in Ghana were appreciative of their efforts.

According to her, the Tik Tok influencers were doing everything to promote the songs of some Ghanaian artistes yet they did not even notice all these efforts.

She said she was only being a Ghanaian by supporting other Ghanaian creatives but more often than not, the people she tries to push ignore her.

Asantewaa added that she was not expecting any money for the support but wanted to feel that they are doing something so expected to see a comment or 'like' under such a post.

She added that Tik Tokers use their own money to fund their costumes and other props for their skits and was calling on the stars to show appreciation for such efforts.

The Tik Tok star however made a case for Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh known in real life as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie over his support for Tik Tokers in Ghana.

Asantewaa said Camidoh, during an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, appreciated Ghanaian Tik Tokers for sharing and working with his content.

