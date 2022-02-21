Rich actress Tracey Boakye drops gorgeous video; fans can't have enough of her

Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her singing and dancing moves while in her plush East Legon mansion

The actress was seen jamming to Akwaboah and Cina Soul's new joint, Obiaa which is making waves on social media

Tracey Boakye is noted for showing off her wealth at the least opportunity and recently flaunted her Lexus 4-wheel drive

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a new video showing off her mansion while singing and dancing to a Ghanaian song.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen standing in front of a mirror in her home while videoing herself.

She was seen wearing a colourful outfit as she sang and danced to Akwaboah and Cina Sou's new song titled Obiaa.

Photos of Tracey Boakye.

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye, in the self-recorded video, sang some parts of the song's chorus while dancing slowly and beaming with smiles.

The Baby Mama actress complimented her outfit with some jewellery including a huge diamond ring and a bracelet.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"The smile on your face when you’re soo much in love with the right person. K…. Yere Asantewaa

Kwaku and Akua Maame #naturalbeauty #makeupfree"

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to the video.

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment:

"Na who born dis fine girl"

harmelteng_ also wrote:

"The way you’re playing all sexy these days, I hope no one is snatching you from Akua papa hmmm! We won’t agree ooh"

theversatile_virtualassistant_ noted:

"No siiiize, maame baako p3"

osmanivy was in love with the dress:

"am coming for dis dress paàaaaa"

duvetsheetsmore complimented Tracey on her voice:

"What a sweet voice !!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh