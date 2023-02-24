Michael Blackson has signed Ghanaian rapper Gambo under his record label Blackson Management

Speaking on the award-winning podcast, Drink Champs, Blackson underlined the need to push Ghanaian music to the globe and unveiled Gambo as his latest artiste

Blackson expressed his willingness to contribute to Ghanaian music and help artistes reach their full potential

US-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has announced his latest signing on his label Blackson Management, Ghanaian rapper Gambo. He made the announcement during an appearance on the award-winning Drink Champs Podcast.

Michael Blackson Signs Gambo As First Ghanaian Artiste Under His Management

The comedian and entrepreneur emphasized the importance of promoting Ghanaian music, noting that the country lacked the same level of global recognition as Nigeria in the music space.

Gambo, who Blackson described as "talented, hardworking, God-fearing, and capturing the attention of any and every audience," was unveiled during the podcast episode. Blackson also took to Twitter to share a video of the unveiling, asking fans whether he should take Gambo to Roc Nation or Def Jam.

Ghanaians admired Blackson's decision to focus on promoting Ghanaian music and hailed it as a welcome development for the country's music industry.

Blackson pointed out that while Nigerian music has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, Ghanaian music has struggled to gain the same level of recognition.

The comedian felt that, with the backing of his Blackson Management, Gambo could be the artiste to change that.

Fans of both Blackson and Gambo have taken to social media to express their excitement about the announcement.

Ghanaians Praise Michael Blackson

jennsen5 said:

Thank you for the endless support, Blackson. I just hope they don’t blacklist you for America is very concerned when you making money in their country yet spending it in another country.

phlamez12 wrote:

You are trying so hard to put Ghana on the world stage. May your dream and vision be a reality.

