Ghanaian singer and businesswoman, Mzbel, has shared three photos to wish former UT Bank boss, Kofi Amoabeng, a happy birthday

The photos show the deep love she had for Amoabeng when they dated, and the relationship that existed between them

Mzbel had once confirmed to dating Amoabeng, a situation that has caused a bad blood between her and Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian musician and businesswoman, Mzbel, has caused a stir with some photos she shared to wish Kofi Amoabeng a happy birthday.

The former boss of the defunct UT Bank turned 70 years on February 22, 2022, and Mzbel took to her Instagram handle to celebrate him.

She shared three photos playing with Kofi Amoabeng.

In one of the photos, Mzbel is seen goofing around with her tongue out of her mouth.

While doing so, the look on Kofi Amoabeng’s face was that of a father enjoying the childish behaviour of his daughter.

Fans react to Mzbel’s post

The photos have triggered reactions from fans.

Nana Aba fights Mzbel over Kofi Amoabeng

Meanwhile, following her relationship with Kofi Amoabeng, Mzbel said Nana Aba Anamoah hates her with passion.

According to her, Nana Aba does not want to see her face at all because they happened to have dated the same man - Kofi Amoabeng.

In that story published by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel revealed that Nana Aba once invited her to her show and when she got to know Mzbel also dated Kofi Amoabeng, Nana Aba started hating her.

Mzbel explained that Nana Aba had dated Amoabeng and broken up with him long before she also got connected to the former UT Boss.

She said she did not even know the two had dated until Nana Aba herself hinted to her about it.

