Ghanaian actor, Funny Face, has apologised to Fadda Dickson, after he subjected him to bad insults

The actor insulted Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and football star, Emmanuel Adebayor, after he accused them

Funny Face earlier apologised to Bola, and Ghanaians are happy that he has taken the initiative to ask for forgiveness

Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has thanked the Managing Director of Despite Group of Companies, Fadda Dickson, for “everything”, including accepting his apologies.

This was gathered by YEN.com.gh in a post Funny Face made on Instagram, in which he shared a photo of Fadda Dickson dressed like a king.

He wrote in the caption that God will bless Fadda Dickson for everything he has done, and continue to do for him.

Fans happy for Funny Face

Fans are happy for the comic actor because Fadda Dickson has accepted his apologies and they are at peace with each other again.

It is very likely that these people were witnesses to the insult Funny Face meted out to three key personalities, Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Funny Face apologises to Bola Ray

Earlier, Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, apologised to Bola Ray over some insults he heaped on him in late 2021.

He had gone berserk and insulted Bola Ray, together with Fadda Dickson of Despite Media, and his own friend and sponsor, Emmanuel Adebayor.

He used unprintable words at them to the extent of attacking their mothers verbally, all because Funny Face claimed they had neglected him at the time he needed them most.

