Rapper Okyeame Kwame's Daughter, Sante Apau, has grown taller than her mother in a new photo

Mother and daughter posed together in the lovely photo that has Sante looking like the bigger one

Many people have reacted to the photo with some wondering what Sante eats to make her grow so fast

Okyeame Kwame’s daughter, Sante Apau, has stunned many people with her latest photo looking so tall and all grown.

She posed with her mother, Anica Apau, and it appears Sante looked taller than her mother if not of the same height.

The little girl shared the photo to her Instagram with a playful caption that the sun was looking into her face.

A collage of Sante. Photo credit: @santeapau/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The photo was shared to Sante's Instagram handle.

Fans react to Sante’s surprising tall look

Sante’s tall look in the photo has got many people talking with some wondering if she was eating anything special.

Others wrote that it was pure delight watching how fast and lovely Okyeame Kwame’s daughter has grown.

See some of the comment sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akosua_black_beauty: “Really grown tall, wow.”

quinn_coco_gh: “So beautiful.....”

_theturnup: “It seems you've surpassed your Mom according to heights.”

africandauta83: “You have gotten so tall.”

frema_slayqueen: “You’re growing so fast love.”

owusumavis4: “You guys look beautiful.”

nelly_ivy_nell: “Nice girl.”

itz_payson_one: “Whoa what is she eating almost tall like me”

sarrita15: “All grown now.”

lydiaawuah: “Such a delight.”

me_monarchy: “Yea.”

amgazongoley: “Super.”

Sante stuns fans with her rapping skills

Earlier, Sante got many people praising her over a video of her rapping like a superstar. She was with her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, who was taking the lead in the rap game.

While Bota rapped, Sante also rapped along and on the same line.

The video sparked massive reactions from fans who observed how Sante rapped and can’t keep calm over it.

They concluded that theirs is indeed a rap family, following how Sante, her brother, and their father, Okyeame Kwame, himself, has entertained Ghana with rap over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh