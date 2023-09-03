Talented singer Mzbel has raised the white flag in her ongoing feud with her pastime best friend, Nana Tornado

The 90's highlife star sent out a message to Nana Tornado after the socialite disclosed that he would never rekindle his friendship with her

Fans of Mzbel reacted to a message from their singer to Nana Tornado on Facebook

Ghanaian singer Mzbel may have ended the estrangement with her former bestie, Nana Tornado, on the latter's birthday after she reached out to him.

In July 2023, Nana Tornado granted an interview and declared that he had cut all ties with Mzbel.

The socialite was also notably absent since Mzbel announced her pregnancy and also at her baby naming ceremony.

According to the interview Nana Tornado granted earlier this year, he unfriended Mzbel because of her comments on Step One TV.

During her interview with Step One TV, Mzbel mentioned that any friend who comes into her life and shows unconditional love does so because she has paid for it.

These comments did not sit well with Nana Tornado. Mzbel later apologised on Facebook Live for her utterances.

As he celebrates his birthday today, Mzbel wished Nana Tornado a happy birthday, even though Nana Tornado publicly declared their friendship is over.

She shared a photo of the socialite, captioned, "Happy birthday @kingnanatonardo1."

See the post below:

Peeps react to Mzbel wishing Nana Tornado a Happy Birthday

Many of MzBel's fans seemed happy that their favourite celebrity besties had come back together.

Saa Chic No commented:

Blessed birthday champion May you be favoured.

Dede Bernitett commented:

Blessed birthday to Odiii bako pɛ.

Awula Akua Harriet commented:

Happy birthday beautiful soul. Have a blast!

