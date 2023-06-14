Ghanaian journalist Abeiku Santana has referred to TV show host MzGee as the best journalist in Ghana

MzGee detailed that she is not trying to copy the style of any journalist, a response to the trending claims that she's copying her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown

Some Ghanaians reacted to the conversation between MzGee and Abeiku, admiring MzGee's eloquence and brilliance in answering the questions

Ghanaian journalist and radio presenter Abeiku Santana declared TV host MzGee, known privately as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, as the best journalist in Ghana.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm, MzGee revealed that she had heard about the trending claims that she yearns to be like her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, when hosting the United Showbiz program.

The beautiful and fashionable entertainment show host asked the ace broadcast journalist if he remembered some statements he had made to her when she had not joined Despite Media yet.

Abeiku Santana replied:

I did not call you by the popular name; I call you because you are now Mamaga! I said it, and I will say it again, you are the Wendy Williams of Ghanaians showbiz. You are the best journalist in Ghana."

When Abeiku Santana further asked her about her thought on these claims, the TV host, who earlier congratulated Nana Ama McBrown for her new show at Onua TV, revealed that the same fans and social media trolls requested that she should allow guests and pundits to go against each other since it made the show nicer.

"When I started, the same people talking said that I should allow the guests on the show to take each other on in the conversations and debates since they claimed it made the show nicer. My life has not been an imitation of another," MzGee stated.

Watch the video of Abeiku Santana praising MzGee and calling her the best journalist below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Abeiku Santana praising MzGee

Some Ghanaians had varying opinions of the interview. Some fans of the show and MzGee praised her talent and journalism skills, while others criticised her.

@abena3291 commented:

The beautiful Mzgee. The love is deep . I just love your answers.

@lindaosei2004 commented:

In your dreams, so you think if Mcbrown had not left, you would have gotten the chance to host that show?

@lindaosei2004 defended MzGee, stating:

But she left. So? That is such a childish comment. One has to leave for another to take the seat. I always say some of u Mcbrown fans should grow up. Mcbrown is at Onua just go there and watch her simple

MzGee speaks impeccable Twi in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on May 27, 2023, episode of United Showbiz, MzGee spoke impeccable Twi as she looked gorgeous in a purple outfit and adorable haircut.

Some social media users remarked on how glamorous the top style icon appeared as the Saturday night entertainment program host.

