Okyeame Kwame's daughter, Sante Apau, has stunned Ghanaians with her rap skills in a video

She was with her brother Sir Kwame Bota and they did the rap alongside

Many people have praised the little girl and concluded that theirs is indeed a rap family

Okyeame Kwame’s daughter, Sante Apau, has got many people praising her over a video of her rapping like a superstar.

Sante was with her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, who was taking the lead in the rap game.

While Bota rapped, Sante also rapped along and on the same line.

A collage of Sante Apau and dad Okyeame Kwame. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame/Instagram

Source: UGC

The video has sparked reactions from fans who observed how Sante rapped and can’t keep calm over it.

Reaction

Amos, for instance, commented that he was watching Sir alongside his sister and he was awed:

amosarkorful: “I was watching her sister besides him. She was rapping the same line. Wow.”

Oriafo commented from Nigeria and he admired Sante so much:

oriafo1: “Like father like son and daughter from I feel ur vibes..”

Mimi urged Sir to let Sante do her own rapping:

mimirae45: “`let Sante also do hers.”

To this he responded that Sante does it best:

sirkwamebota: “@lady_mpress she does it best.”

Girlbossette observed Sante’s skills as well:

girlbossette_investment: “Okay so looks like every one is talking about sir ,see Sante at the back.”

Ohemaa also rooted for Sante:

ohemaaberthao5: “Rooting for Sante.. Girl is Sir is a living legend.”

More comments came for Sante and Sir:

amazing_promise01: “Incredibly massive.”

More beautiful comments came through for the rapfamily:

doctaarrow: “It runs in the blood.”

donkanogh: “Crab no dey born bird ampa @okyeamekwame bless up.”

kwamscuulj: “the kid smart.”

abenaohenegyan: “Talent!!”

ampong340: “It’s in the blood ampa, real talent.”

wiafeakenten20: “Rapfam indeed I’m impressed.”

Interesting kid Sante

Meanwhile, Sante was in the news recently when she complained of looking like a boy after the father cut her plenty hair.

The father, Okyeame Kwame, explained that at age three, Sante cried all the time when they touched her hair, therefore, they came to an agreement to cut it.

However, after that was done, Sante complained that she was not looking feminine any longer.

Her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, was in the news when he matched his father 'boot for boot' in a photo published by YEN.com.gh.

We have also published 15 photos and videos of Sante and the brother that summarise the best siblings' goal.

Source: Yen