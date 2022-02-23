Ceccy Twum has taken to social media to celebrate her first daughter who is a year older today

The gospel singer shared lovely photos of her daughter and thanked God for preserving her life

Ceccy Twum is not noted for flaunting her family but decided to make an exception for her daughter on this special occasion

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel music songstress Ceccy Twum, has taken to her official Instagram page to flaunt her daughter on the occasion of her birthday.

Today, February 23, 2022, marks the birthday of the first daughter of Ceccy Twum and the gospel act could not keep calm about it.

Taking to Instagram, the Your Grace hitmaker shared photos of her daughter who was beaming with smiles during the photo shoot for her birthday.

Photos of Ceccy Twum and her daughter. Source: ceccytwummusic

Source: Instagram

Ceccy Twum indicated that her daughter had turned 21 years old today and was quite excited that she had grown into a beautiful young woman.

One of the photos of Ceccy Twum's pretty daughter saw her standing on what looked like the compound of their plush home.

She was wearing a beautiful African-print inspired dress as she struck a pose for the camera.

After posting the photos Ceccy Twum captioned them:

"Happy birthday to you my love! My first daughter and my pride! You’re 21 today and I can’t believe that little baby I carried in my arms for the first time is all grown now! I thank God for your life and I thank God for giving you to me. Wishing you more life with good health, I pray for wisdom and God’s protection over your life. You are a super star ⭐️ you’re blessed in every area of your life. My love continue to make us proud, we love soo much darling. #SWEETSPIRIT"

Fans of Ceccy Twum react to the birthday post

Many fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to celebrate with her as she thanked God for the life of her daughter.

Ceccy Twum's daughter thanked her mother for wishing her using the handle _alpha.fem.ale, she wrote:

"Thank you moma, I love you so much"

frimbell_collections had this to say:

"Happy birthday princess"

ritaboakye76 noted:

"Happy birthday mummy's photocopy, God bless you"

akosua.amofah also wrote:

"She is such a beautiful.As for the fashion and style, I can see it runs in the family. Blessed family"

Source: YEN.com.gh