Kaywa, a well-known music producer, has laid his mother to rest with the support of Ghanaian celebrities

The entertainer, whose mother died on Friday, March 31, interred his late mum on Saturday, July 1

Movie and music personalities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Drew, and Keche Andrew attended the funeral

Ghanaian music producer Kaywa, real name David Kojo Kyei, laid his mum to rest with the support of his family and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment scene.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual, whose mum passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, interred his mum on Saturday, July 1.

McBrown, Wendy Shay, Mr Drew, and other stars mourn with Kaywa. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom/piesieesther.

Entertainers such as Nana Ama McBrown, Mr Drew, Keche Andrew, and some notable personalities were in attendance to commiserate with Kaywa.

Nana Ama McBrown sported an all-black outfit to the funeral, where she was spotted on the dance floor with the gospel singer Piesie Esther.

In one of the videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the pair performs with singer Wendy Shay at the funeral.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the videos below:

