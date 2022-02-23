Vivian Jill Lawrence has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her son, King Alfie who turns five years old today

The Kumawood actress shared some African outfit themed photos of her adorable son on social media

Vivian Jill Lawrence is noted for always flaunting and celebrating her sons on every milestone in their lives

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has celebrated the birthday of her second child and son, King Alfie after she took to social media to share some photos.

Today, February 23, 2022, marks the fifth birthday of the actress' son and she just could not keep calm about it as she put him on blast on her page.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Vivian Jill Lawrence shared photos of Alfie dressed in a beautiful made African Kaftan.

Photos of Vivian Jill and son Alfie. Source: vivian_jill_lawrence

Source: Instagram

The young man rocked the black African print as he posed in what looked like a mansion.

One of the photos saw Alfie holding a gold-themed walking stick and struck a pose like a big man as the camera captured him.

Sharing the photos, Vivian Jill Lawrence showered lots of love on her son who she cherished so much.

She captioned the photos:

"The world awaits your manifestation as you age gracefully. Your family is proud of the boy you're growing into and it's obvious the skies isn't just your limit but the heavens. May God protect you.Much love King ALFIE! @iam_king_alfie #Kingtoyourgeneration #thejoyofmylife #Ghana'spride"

Fans react to Vivian Jill's birthday post about Alfie

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the post and also wish Alfie well.

Ghanaian actress beverly_afaglo was in the comment section:

"Hbd King Alfie"

moeshaboduong also wrote:

"I love him. I pray to have a cute son like him someday and May God give me children that puts God first in everything they do .love God with all their heart .love God. @vivian_jill_lawrence"

media personality iamtimakumkum had this to say:

"Aawwww happy birthday our King"

iamladyvalentina:

"Aww such a beautiful boy! Happy Birthday King Alfie!!!"

joyce_vahard also commented:

"Happy birthday to the cutest King"

Vivian Jill's son, Alfie, was born on February 23, 2017, and has turned five years old today. He is the second child of the actress.

