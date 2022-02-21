Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, has stunned many with her accent and pronunciation of tissue

She held the tissue in her hand and when the mother asked her what it was, she swiftly mentioned "tissue"

Many people have praised the one-year-old girl's smartness and left beautiful comments for her and the mother

A video of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye’s daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, speaking for the first time, has got fans praising her.

Akua Nhyira was chatting with the mother, and she had a tissue in the hand.

Tracey then asked Nhyira was she was holding and the little girl responded “tisiu”, as she raised the paper up in the air to show the mother.

From her voice, Tracey Boakye seems excited over the fact that her toddle could speak and pronounce the word so well.

Fans react to Nana Akua Nhyira’s video

Tracey Boakye’s fans have reacted to Akua Nhyira’s video and are full of praise for her.

mrs_joergensen_1: “Pretty , she knows it better than some adults koraaaaa.”

her_royal_majesty_bema: “My baby girl.”

daddysboy_115: “Titue paaa eiii my Madam.”

anitabanisah: “Awww nice one.”

marcy_craft_: “Bossbaby.”

hajiawadaniyat: “Awwww see her noise with her cute lip bi.”

amponsahchristiana: “Cute.”

pearlsleysroyalsgh: “Lol tutu ampa love you baby princess.”

_chillafern: “Aaaaw cutie.”

theversatile_virtualassistant_: “Small Small she'll get there.”

veronica_mame_adjowa_quansah_: “Awww so cute.”

diane_x_x: “So adorable.”

marianadu614: “She is so cute.”

Tracey Boakye boldly mentions name of lover for the first time after Ayisha Modi spilled secrets

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye was recently in the news when she hinted at the daddy of her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tracey Boakye’s Instagram, she gave the initial of the baby daddy, who is also her lover, as K, with no more details.

She spoke highly on this K and revealed that he is always interested in her and the kids so much so that he provides everything they need.

