A video showing Zionfelix covering his face while vacationing with his baby mama has surfaced online

The popular blogger was seen carrying his daughter in his arms as he walked the streets of France with Mina Lawal

The duo was in the company of Ghanaian entertainers Kwaku Manu and Fila Man

A new video making rounds on social media has shown Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix hiding his face from being recorded on camera.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix and his baby mama, Mina Lawal, famed as Minalyn Touch, were seen vacationing in faraway France.

The celebrated blogger was seen carrying his daughter, Adepa, as he walked the streets of France with some Ghanaian actors.

Zionfelix and Mina Lawal were seen in the company of celebrated Ghanaian actor and businessman, Kwaku Manu, Fila Man and others.

Kwaku Manu was seen and heard in the video he was recording introducing all the people who were with him.

When it got to the turn of Zionfelix, the blogger sort of tried to 'keep his face off camera' as he lifted his daughter so high that she covered his face.

The blogger's full face showed for a split second and he went ahead to hide his face in front of his daughter.

