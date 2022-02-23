Sandra Ababio has once again flaunted her wealth in front of her fans on social media

The actress was seen cruising in one of her powerful cars as she looked as pretty as ever in her outfit

Sandra Ababio is noted for thrilling her teeming fans with her beautiful photos and videos on social media

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new video of herself looking very pretty like a queen while driving.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was videoed wearing a white t-shirt while cruising in town.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses which had a white frame.

She was also seen flaunting her matchless beauty while cooling off in her powerful vehicle

The actress looked into the camera while smiling as she got the moment captured for her social media following.

After posting the video on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Hey"

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the video

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the video she posted.

