Kidi has set a new global record with his hit song Touch It which went viral in many countries

Recent statistics coming from streaming platform Spotify have adjudged the song as the most exported single song from Ghana

The 'Gyal Dem Sugar' crooner made waves on social media with a number of his songs in 2021 including Say Cheese

Lynx Entertainment signee Dennis Dwamena known in the world of showbiz as Kidi has hoisted the flag of Ghana high with a new record he chalked on Spotify.

The Ghanaian musician continues to build his artistic portfolio in his young career and is still making massive waves around the world.

In a new report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana.com, the Enjoyment crooner was being touted by music streaming platform, Spotify.

According to the music streaming website, Kidi's Touch It song which went viral in many countries across the globe had chalked yet another record.

Spotify records that the song from the Lynx Entertainment signee has been adjudged as the most exported solo song from Ghana on the platform.

Kidi broke boundaries through Africa and the globe at large with two of his hit songs ‘Touch It’ and ‘Say Cheese’.

Operators of the platform have indicated that the song was streamed massively in USA, Netherlands, the UK, and Mexico.

Currently, the remix version of ‘Touch It’ on which he featured American rapper Tyga has been streamed over a million times.

