Zionfelix and one of his baby mama's have been spotted having fun while on vacation

The adorable family posed for many photos as they had massive fun in faraway France

There was an earlier reported that stated that the Ghanaian blogger was hiding his face from a video being recorded by actor Kwaku Manu

Popular Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah known in the world of entertainment as Zionfelix, has been spotted in lovely photos with his family.

In recent photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix, together with his girlfriend Mina Lawal famed as Minalyn Touch and their daughter Adepa, were seen in photos.

It is learnt that the trio is in France on vacation and they took to social media to flaunt their cute family moment.

Photos showed Zionfelix posing with his daughter as he beamed with smiles while holding her in his arms.

The successful Ghanaian however, did not shoe the face of his daughter but rather covered itit with an emoji.

The lovely family posed for some photos at the Kotoka International Airport and posed for more photos at the airport in France when they touched down.

These recent photos were sighted on the Instagram page for Adepa, the couple's daughter and they were captioned:

"Vacation time with mom and dad. #babypax2021 #adepapaxpam #blessedchild #familytime"

Zionfelix Spotted In Video 'Hiding' While On Vacation With Baby Mama Minalyn in France

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video making rounds on social media has shown Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix hiding his face from being recorded on camera.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix and his baby mama, Mina Lawal, famed as Minalyn Touch, were seen vacationing in faraway France.

The celebrated blogger was seen carrying his daughter, Adepa, as he walked the streets of France with some Ghanaian actors.

