Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, has been in the trends since the release of the trailer for his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana. The trailer, which was shared on Lil Win’s social media pages, has been met with positive reactions and reviews.

The movie, which features renowned Nigerian actors such as Ramsey Noah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, has been the talk of the town for months. The inclusion of the Nigerian stars became a hot topic in the country for months, raising anticipation for the movie.

The trailer gave fans a glimpse of the high production quality of the movie. The cinematography, the acting, and the storyline have all been praised by Ghanaians who have had the chance to view the trailer.

In the comments section of the social media posts, fans have sang the praises of . Many have expressed their admiration for his talent and dedication to his craft, with many calling for the movie to be featured on Netflix.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Choice said:

This movie should be on Netflix

I.P. Gangster commented:

Aswear to God the movie is movie

franklinaessienot said:

Wow it's gonna be awesome.. God bless you more bro kojo.

Why Lil Win selected Nigerian actors

In a related story, during a recent interview, a presenter questioned Lil Win about his decision to fly in Nollywood actors for his upcoming movie.

The actor, who is known for his explosive takes, shared a response that resonated with scores of his fans.

The fans took to social media to express their admiration for Lil Win and register their anticipation for the movie.

