Yaa Jackson has taken over social media once again with another eye-popping set of photos and they are going viral

In the photos, Yaa Jackson was seen in a place that looks like a bathroom as she posed for the camera flaunting her tattoo

She is one of the budding Kumawood actresses and she has also added music to her lifetime profession

Young Kumawood actress, Yaa Jackson, has caused a stir on social media with another set of photos.

Yaa Jackson, who now doubles as a singer has proven why she is one of the baddest young stars in the country at the moment.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Jackson is captured showing off her hotness.

Yaa Jackson Goes All Out In Latest Frenzy Photos; Fans React (Photo credit: Instagram/Yaa Jackson)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she was seen wearing a short fitting top and down as she held her phone high.

She posed for the camera in a place that looks like a bathroom as she flaunted her crossed tattoos and lovely hairstyle.

She wrote, 'To explain myself is a lot of work,please judge me."

Reactions:

grave_12:

"Eiih Yaaa Yaaaaaa ….. what a meat."

khalifa_kod:

"Most beautiful women in the world"

living_life_of_90s1

"Nice curvy form"

sophie_purple:

"Dats all u don’t own anyone explanation"

Source: YEN.com.gh