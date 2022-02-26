Kennedy Osei Shows Support To His Wife As He Models Her Outfits In Classy Photos

Kennedy Osei has been spotted in new photos modelling the fashion brand of his wife, Tracy Osei

The General Manager of Despite Media Group was seen looking dapper as he supported his wife's business

The Kency couple has dazzled in all their outings on social media ever since their plush wedding in 2020

Kennedy Osei, son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and the general manager of Despite Media, has been spotted in a number of photos modelling his wife's clothing brand.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kennedy Osei was seen modelling his wife, Tracy Osei's Kency fashion brand.

The son of Despite was seen in the photos looking dapper as he rocked the outfit made up of two shades of orange.

It appeared the photos were taken in the plush home of Kennedy Osei and Tracy.

One of the photos even saw the general manager of Despite Media enjoying a bowl of what looked like banku with stew.

After posting the photos on his verified Instagram page, Kennedy Osei captioned them:

"Feels different when @aprilsveriown designs it #GODFIRST #kencybyavo @kency_by_avo"

Celebs and followers react to Kennedy Osei's post

Many Ghanaian celebrities, as well as followers of Kennedy Osei, took to the comment section to react to the photos he shared.

Award-winning music duo ghdopenation noted:

"Classic"

_nanayaa.amoah noted:

"Wow when I get rich, I will order a design from her."

akosuamansah_ had this to say:

"Humble and down to earth... I love this guy (brotherly love) lol"

breezy_z_here made an observation:

"Love the colors..Really good on u"

