Comedienne Afia Schwar's son James Ian Heerdegen has broken up with his pretty girlfriend Naa Koshie

James Ian announced the breakup with Naa Koshie during a recent interaction with his followers on Instagram

He revealed that the breakup which comes one year after their love affair went public was caused by Koshie

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

James Ian Heerdegen, one of the twin sons of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, has declared that he is no longer in an amorous relationship.

James Ian who was widely reported to be dating a young lady called Naa Koshie revealed that he is single.

The 20-year-old made the revelation while interacting with his followers on Instagram. One person had asked about his relationship status.

Afia Schwar's son has announced a breakup from his girlfriend Naa Koshie Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

While answering a follow-up question on whether he had broken up with Naa Koshie, James Ian disclosed that it was the other way round.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"She broke up with me," James Ian swiftly replied.

James Ian's reply was captured and shared on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa. See it below:

The breakup of Schwar's son and Naa Koshie has just about one year after news of their relationship went viral.

Schwar's son and Naa Koshie caught in bed

The James Ian and Naa Koshie's love affair came public after photos from their matriculation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) went viral on social media.

Not long after, the young couple went viral on social media after their bedroom photo popped up.

Hours after the bedroom photo came up, more photos of Naa Koshie surfaced on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa.

Schwar vows to break up son's relations

While reacting to the Sweet Maame Adwoa's post that Schwar announced that her son and Naa Koshie were no more together.

Later, Afia Schwar took to Instagram to state clearly that her sons, James, and John Irving, were like investments for her so she will not allow them to marry local girls.

James Ian defies Schwar to visit Koshie

Despite being forbidden to see a local girl, James Ian defied his mother and reportedly visited Naa Koshie when she celebrated her birthday.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, James was seen consoling Naa Koshie as she wept on her bed.

Source: YEN.com.gh