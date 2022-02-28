Tik Tok star Asantewaa stuns social media with no makeup video

Asantewaa has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with her natural beauty in a new video she shared

The actress and social media influencer was spotted doing one of her skits as she sat in what looked like her bedroom

Asantewaa recently flaunted her husband on social media during this year's Valentine's Day celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has flaunted her natural beauty in a recent video she shared on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Asantewaa was seen seated on a bed in what looked like a bedroom.

The actress and content creator was seen making her fans laugh as usual with her latest skit about the opinions people had about comedians.

Tik Tok star Asantewaa. Source: Instagram/asantewaaa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She was seen with a pink hair bonnet on her head as she dazzled in her beauty and laughed out loud.

What caught the attention of many was the actress's natural face which was without blemish and looked very smooth.

After posting the video, Asantewaa captioned it with some laughing emojis.

Fans react to the video Asantewaa posted

Many fans and followers of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

agiecoles_delicious_shito came in with the comment:

"Heeeerrrr asantewaaa"

nhanhaefyaremixing had this to say:

"my favorite"

seyramdoris commented:

"gyimie de3 3y3 normal"

obeng8894 noted:

"I can see you’re really trying to get something for us today get well soon Mum"

somethinggal101 wrote:

"Hahaha you blast waa"

Actress Maame Serwaa Dazzles In New Video; Many Fans And Followers React

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background.

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh