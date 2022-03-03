The only known son of Akuapem Poloo, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, has become a TikTok sensation

The young man who goes by the social media name Son of Poloo is already winning the admiration of many

He has 25k likes with videos that crack ribs online or cause many to admire his handsomeness although he is only a boy

Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, the son of Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo has now become a TikTok star with 25k likes in total on his own channel.

The young man has been cracking ribs with his dramatic gestures that are not only hilarious but also display his cuteness although he is only a boy.

His channel, @sonofpoloo now has regular visitors that include his own mother who has been seen regularly commenting on the rib-cracking videos that his son constantly shares.

Photo of Akuapem Poloo and her son Photo credit: @sonofpoloo via TikTok

Source: UGC

On a video of Muhammed helping his family prepare food Beatrice Opoku-Agyem commented:

keep it up dear, God richly bless you

Princess Nana Adwoa commented on a rib-cracking video of Poloo's son that was about refusing to pick up someone's call saying:

Call another person don’t disturb our boy

mharisel indicated in the comment section of a video showing Poloo and her son saying:

Can’t wait to see the strong woman and his son

Watch two of Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu's videos below

The social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo and her son have been in the trends in times past for different reasons.

One iconic moment was when the Ghanaian video vixen Rosemond Brown, affectionately known as Akuapem Poloo, together with her son, released a video to render an apology to Ghanaians.

Poloo posted the video on her verified Instagram account, saying that she had no bad intentions for sharing an unclad photo of herself talking to her son on his birthday.

According to the honey vendor, she had been brought back to earth by the numerous harsh comments she has gotten since the photo went viral.

Perhaps, the most heartwarming part of the video was when Poloo called her son into the video to also tell Ghanaians something on her behalf.

Source: YEN.com.gh